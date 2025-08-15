BJP Calls Rahul Gandhi ‘Lover Of Pakistan’ For Skipping Independence Day Event

The BJP on Friday criticised Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for skipping the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, calling it “shameful behaviour” and an insult to the nation and the armed forces.

In a post on X, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that Rahul Gandhi, whom he referred to as a “Lover of Pakistan,” engaged in Desh and Sena virodh in his opposition to Modi by skipping a national celebration. He also questioned whether the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha skipping the Independence Day celebrations was his idea of respecting the Constitution and the armed forces.

"Congress spokesperson in tv debate with me just now confirmed that “LoP” Rahul Gandhi skipped 15th August Program at Red Fort. This was a national celebration but sadly Lover of Pakistan Rahul Gandhi - in Modi virodh does Desh & Sena Virodh! Shameful behavior. Is this Sanvidhan and Sena ka Samman?" Poonawalla said.

Islamabad National Congress

Poonawalla further claimed that the absence of senior Congress leaders at the Red Fort has shown that the party is no longer the Indian National Congress but has become the “Islamabad National Congress” or the “Italian National Congress.”

“Today, we celebrate Independence Day. It’s not anyone’s birthday or a party function. Yet the Congress has shown it is no longer the Indian National Congress, but the Islamabad National Congress or Italian National Congress. Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition, boycotted the celebrations, proving that he is not just ‘Modi Virodhi’ but ‘Desh Virodhi’ and ‘Sena Virodhi.’ Today, 'Operation Sindoor' was honoured, and opposing the Sena seems to have become routine for the Congress,” Poonawalla alleged.

2024 Independence Day Controversy

Last year, controversy had erupted over the Independence Day event when Rahul Gandhi was seated in the second-last row, breaking established protocol.

The Opposition described the seating arrangement as an “insult to the people,” while the Defence Ministry clarified that the plan had been adjusted to accommodate Olympians.

Under standard protocol, the Leader of the Opposition is typically assigned a front-row seat during ceremonial events. During last year’s event at the Red Fort, the front row was occupied by the then Chief Justice of India and Union Ministers, including Nirmala Sitharaman, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Amit Shah, and S. Jaishankar.



(With IANS Inputs)