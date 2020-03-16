हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Madhya Pradesh Political Crisis

BJP can pass no-confidence motion if they think we lack majority, says Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

CM Kamal Nath met Governor Lalji Tandon at Raj Bhavan on Monday and discussed current political issues of Madhya Pradesh. 

File photo

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath blamed BJP for building mistrust against the government soon after he met Governor Lalji Tandon on Monday (March 16, 2020). Prior to their meet at Raj Bhavan, Tandon had asked Kamal Nath to face a floor test on Tuesday and prove majority in the assembly. 

Kamal Nath said, ''I met the Governor, we discussed current political issues. I thanked him for his address in Assembly today. I said we're ready for things within the constitution, but we can't go outside its purview.'' 

The MP CM further assured that his party has a full majority and said, ''We have the numbers. If BJP has any doubt they can bring no-confidence motion.'' Launching attack on BJP Kamal Nath said, ''What problem do the 16 MLAs (rebel Congress MLAs) have? They should come before you and put forth their opinion.''

Earlier in the day, Governor Lalji Tandon had written a letter to Kamal Nath in which he said, ''It is a pity that instead of proving your majority in the given time period, you wrote this letter to express your inability to get a vote of confidence in the Legislative Assembly. The reasons you have given for not conducting the floor are baseless and meaningless."

The letter also stated that the arguments given by him in reply to the earlier letter of the Governor were baseless and the language used in it was not parliamentary.

Meanwhile, Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed that the Kamal Nath government lacks a majority and appealed to Governor Tandon to order a floor test.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly, which met on Monday morning for the Budget session was adjourned immediately after the Governor's address till March 26, in view of coronavirus outbreak.

The development comes amid the political crisis that has engulfed the state after Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent face of the Congress, resigned from the party and joined the BJP. Scindhia`s decision to leave Congress was followed by the resignation from 22 party MLAs loyal to him.

