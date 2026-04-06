BJP celebrates 46th foundation day in J&K; Hoists flag outside Hurriyat office

For the first time, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) hoisted its party flag and held celebrations outside Mirwaiz Manzil, which was the residence of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Hurriyat and Awami Action Committee chairman, and then the office of both parties for decades in the Razia Kadal area of downtown Srinagar . This location is historically significant as it was considered a stronghold of the Hurriyat Conference, and the Awami Action Committee was often at the Centre of anti-India / Separatist narratives and stone pelting.

The act of unfurling the party flag outside Mirwaiz Manzil is seen as a strong message to the separatist camp and people who still carry an anti-India narrative. The BJP JK unit hoisted flags and exchanged sweets, and made celebrations in the Razia-Kadal area Chowk just in front of Mirwaiz Manzil. The chowk got decorated with the saffron color of BJP's flags.

BJP Youth Wing Head Munazir Thakur said, “We are the dedicated workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and we are not afraid of any challenge, even death. Whether in downtown areas, villages, or towns, the BJP remains active in every corner, consistently working for the welfare of the people. Today, the BJP stands as the largest political party in the world.

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This region, once considered volatile, has witnessed a significant transformation after 2019, following the abrogation of Article 370. Peace has strengthened, and disruptive elements have been greatly reduced. We are confident that the remaining challenges will also be eliminated, paving the way for a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and guided by his ideology and principles, more people are joining and supporting the BJP, contributing to its growing strength across the region”.

BJP leaders described it as a message from "New Kashmir," signaling a move toward mainstream political integration following the 2019 revocation of Article 370.

BJP JK Spokesman Altaf Thakur said, “On the 46th Foundation Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party, celebrations were held across the country, including in Jammu and Kashmir. The party, founded on 6th April 1980, is built upon core principles such as national integrity, democracy, value-based politics, and Gandhian nationalism. Today, it has emerged as the world’s largest political party, thanks to the immense support of the people.

With over 22 Crore members, including a growing presence in Kashmir, the party continues to expand its reach. As we mark this significant occasion, we remain confident that in the upcoming elections, the BJP will form the government and create history once again. Guided by the vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” the party’s popularity has steadily increased across the nation. From one state to another, the BJP continues to secure victories, and we are optimistic about winning again in Assam. The party’s influence and support base in Jammu and Kashmir have also seen remarkable growth”.

Similar celebrations were held in the BJP Kashmir office and across the valley in all ten districts. Flag-hoisting ceremonies were held at the party headquarters, emphasizing a message of unity and national interest.

The BJP has been actively expanding its footprint in areas previously deemed "beyond reach." A recent mega public convention in Nowhatta, downtown Srinagar, further illustrated this attempt to engage with the local population on issues of development and service.

The 46th Foundation Day also saw a nationwide "Vikas Yatra" and mass flag-hoisting at the homes of millions of party workers, aimed at celebrating the party's journey and its vision for a Viksit Bharat and Viksit Jammu Kashmir.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was established on April 6, 1980, the party has transitioned from its origins in the Bharatiya Jana Sangh to becoming the world's largest political party. There are 22 crore people who are basic members of the BJP.

