BJP Central Election Committee Likely To Meet Tomorrow For Bihar Polls

A meeting of the BJP Central Election Committee is likely to be held on Sunday at the BJP office in the national capital to finalise the names of candidates for the Bihar elections, sources said on Saturday.

A meeting of senior NDA leaders was held at the residence of BJP president and Union Minister JP Nadda on Saturday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister and Hidustan Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAM)(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde, Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary were among the leaders who attended the meeting.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. NDA leaders has been engaged in discussions on seat distribution.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) held a meeting of its senior leaders in the national capital to strategise ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Party MP Shambhavi Chaudhary said the party held a central parliamentary board meeting, chaired by party chief Chirag Paswan. She said party's national president will take the final decision on seat sharing.

She also added that "talks are still ongoing".

"Today, there was a meeting of our central parliamentary board. This meeting was chaired by the national president, Chirag Paswan. All MPs and office-bearers of the party were present in it. A very positive and good discussion took place," Chaudhary said.

"We have authorised our national president, Chirag Paswan, to take the final decision. Whatever the final decision regarding the alliance, seat or selection of seats will be, our national president, Chirag Paswan, will take it," she added.

Janata Dal (United) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha exuded confidence that the NDA government will be formed again under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on November 14, following the declaration of the Bihar poll results.

Bihar polls will take place on November 6 and November 11 and votes will be counted on November 14.

"The people are with Nitish Kumar. On November 14, a government will be formed under the leadership of Nitish Kumar," Jha told reporters.