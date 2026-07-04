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  • /BJP chief Nitin Nabin arrives in Lucknow on two-day UP visit; to hold key organisational meetings ahead of Assembly polls

BJP chief Nitin Nabin arrives in Lucknow on two-day UP visit; to hold key organisational meetings ahead of Assembly polls

BJP National President Nitin Nabin began his first two-day organisational visit to Uttar Pradesh with a grand roadshow in Lucknow, focusing on strengthening the party ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Published: Jul 04, 2026, 12:23 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 12:23 PM IST
BJP chief Nitin Nabin arrives in Lucknow on two-day UP visit; to hold key organisational meetings ahead of Assembly polls
Image Credit: IANS

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