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  • /BJP chief Nitin Nabin and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta lead Tiranga Yatra at Kartavya Path

BJP chief Nitin Nabin and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta lead Tiranga Yatra at Kartavya Path

BJP President Nitin Nabin and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joined thousands at Kartavya Path for the Tiranga Yatra ahead of India's 80th Independence Day.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 05:45 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 05:45 PM IST
BJP chief Nitin Nabin and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta lead Tiranga Yatra at Kartavya Path
Image Credit: IANS. Students and people take part in a Tiranga Yatra ahead of the Independence Day at India Gate on August 12.

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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BJP chief Nitin Nabin and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta lead Tiranga Yatra at Kartavya Path
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