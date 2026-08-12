/BJP chief Nitin Nabin and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta lead Tiranga Yatra at Kartavya Path

With days left for the 80th Independence Day celebrations, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister of State (MoS) Harsh Malhotra and host of leaders took part in the 'Tiranga Yatra' at the Kartavya Path on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters, BJP chief Nitin Nabin said: "This Tiranga Yatra is being joined by every Indian. For all of us, this Tricolour is a symbol of our sacrifice, truth and our connection with our land, which continuously inspires us to move forward."
Kartavya Path came alive in the colours of the Tiranga, as thousands joined in a powerful celebration of patriotism and the pride of Bharat. Jai Hind#HarGharTiranga #HGT2026 pic.twitter.com/4tkQMIMaEe — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) August 12, 2026
Further referring to the national flag as the "symbol of unity and self-respect", he said, "The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, has now become the voice of every household. It is being carried forward with the resolve of a developed India."
He also paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose while addressing the participants at the Kartavya Path.
"This is the statue of that son of India where the statue of George Vth once stood. Today, there stands the statue of a martyr, a brave freedom fighter who reminds all of us of our brave sons and their contributions," Nabin said.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "We hoist the Tricolour in the honour of our freedom fighters. I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Delhi and the country for the 80th Independence Day. I also express my heartfelt gratitude to the thousands of young people who came to Kartavya Path today, carrying the Tricolour and participating in this Tiranga Yatra," she said.
Later, while addressing the participants at the rally, CM Gupta said: "Today, as we stand here at Kartavya Path and prepare to begin our Tiranga Yatra, there should be a resolve in our hearts. We should be firm in our determination of taking India forward and the dream of transforming it into a developed nation should be stronger. Our freedom fighters fought for our independence, now it our responsibility to take the country ahead."
Delhi BJP chief and MoS Harsh Malhotra asserted that whether it is a' Tiranga Yatra' or the initiative to hoist the Tricolour at every home, "everything is about respecting the Tricolour and honouring the country".
"It is also a tribute and a salute to the supreme sacrifices of our brave martyrs. The entire country, responding to the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is hoisting the Tricolour at their homes and participating in Tiranga Yatras," he told reporters.
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