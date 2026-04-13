'BJP CM in Bengal will Bengali-speaking, state-born': Amit Shah rejects TMC's 'outsider' allegations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday rejected Trinamool Congress' "outsider" allegations against the BJP, saying no one believes them and that the first Chief Minister of Bharatiya Janata Party in Bengal will be a person born in the state and educated in Bengali medium.

Amit Shah said the BJP government will drive out infiltrators not just from Bengal but from the entire country.

"No one believes this. The first Chief Minister of Bharatiya Janata Party in Bengal will be a Bengali-speaking person, born in Bengal and educated in Bengali medium," he said.

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He was anwering a query about the ruling Trinamool Congress' 'outsider' allegations against the BJP. Trinamool Congress had also accused the BJP of trying to add names of outsiders to the voter list.

Amit Shah also said that a BJP Chief Minister will be sworn in in the state after the results are announced.

"This time, the people of Bengal are definitely going to bring change in Bengal, and on 5th (May), BJP Chief Minister will be sworn in here," he told ANI.

He was asked about the support the BJP is getting in the state.

He hit out at Mamata Banerjee over her allegations concerning Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state and said while he can understand the Trinamool Congress leader's allegations against the Election Commission, she is now levelling allegations against the judiciary.

"This is not a Hindu-Muslim issue. I understand Mamata Banerjee's allegations against the Election Commission, but now she is blaming the judiciary, because the entire SIR is being carried out under the judiciary," Amit Shah told ANI.

He was asked about allegations from Trinamool Congress that the names of Hindu voters had also been deleted during the SIR exercise.

Mamata Banerjee has been attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party over SIR."SIR is a huge scam. This is not SIR but an attempt to bring the BJP to power. This is a scam to delete names. Ninety lakh names have been deleted," she alleged while addressing in Keshiary in the state.

She earlier said TMC will stand by those whose names were not there in the voter rolls following SIR and also made allegations about the removal of names of some people belonging to Matua community after the SIR exercise.

Amit Shah, who earlier addressed rallies in Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum, accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of turning "Sonar Bangla into syndicate raj," and said "BJP will work on building Sonar Bangla" as envisioned by Guru Rabindranath Tagore.

Amit Shah accused Mamata Banerjee of turning the slogan of "Maa, Maati, Maanush" into "mafia, muscleman and money power gang"."BJP will work on building Sonar Bangla as envisioned by Guru Rabindranath Tagore," he said.

He accused the Mamata Banerjee government of not giving the required land to complete border fencing.

"BSF needs 600 acres of land to fence the border. However, Mamata Didi refuses to give land, which leads to infiltration. Mamata ji shelters infiltrators, and they, in turn, elect her.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29 and votes will be counted on May 4.