BJP coins 'desh badla hai, ab Delhi badlenge' slogan to take on Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: "Desh badla hai. Ab Dilli badlenge" (We changed the country, now we'll change Delhi) is the new slogan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming assembly election in Delhi. Raising the campaign pitch for the Delhi assembly election, the BJP unveiled its latest slogan to counter the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's 'Achche beete paanch saal, lage raho Kejriwal'.

Meanwhile, the party will kickstart its massive election campaign in the national capital on January 22 and will hold close to 5,000 small meetings with the public. The ministers will address at least 250-300 people at these small meets. Several key ministers and star campaigners will also take part in poll campaigns.

Live TV

Earlier, taking a dig at the saffron party which had won just three seats in the 2015 election, Arvind Kejriwal had said, "Abki baar 3 paar" (This time we will cross three seats) would be the slogan of the BJP for the upcoming poll.

The election to the 70 assembly seats will be held on February 8, 2010, while the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force since January 6 immediately after Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced dates for Delhi Assembly Election.

Nominations for the Delhi election began on Tuesday. The last date to file nomination is January 21, the scrutiny will take place on January 22 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

The term of the current assembly elected in 2015 will end on February 22, 2020.

