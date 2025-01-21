Delhi Polls: In a high-stakes battle for Delhi, the BJP and Congress are experimenting with a strategy borrowed from the Samajwadi Party’s playbook - fielding Dalit candidates in non-reserved seats. This move comes amid a fierce political tug-of-war over the legacy of B R Ambedkar and the Constitution, which has dominated Parliament debates in recent months.

Both the BJP and Congress have gone beyond the 12 SC-reserved seats in Delhi and have fielded candidates from non-traditional seats. The BJP has fielded 14 Dalit candidates, including two in Muslim-majority general constituencies, while Congress has fielded 13, with one contesting from a general seat.

The BJP’s Dalit candidates in non-reserved seats are Deepti Indora (Matia Mahal) and Kamal Bagri (Ballimaran). Congress has fielded Aruna Kumari in Narela. This approach mirrors the SP’s success in Uttar Pradesh during the Lok Sabha polls, where Dalit candidates in general seats reshaped voting patterns.

Dalit Vote: The Gamechanger In UP

The SP-Congress' combined social engineering in Uttar Pradesh is a case in point. SP fielded Dalit candidates in Meerut and Ayodhya, general seats traditionally not associated with Dalit representation. The Ayodhya win was a stinging defeat for the BJP, which had banked on the Ram Temple narrative.

This resonated with Dalit voters, many of whom shifted their allegiance from the BJP, especially with the BSP’s declining influence. The BJP lost 30 seats in Lok Sabha in Uttar Pradesh compared to 2019, falling short of a majority in the Lok Sabha.

The Battle of Narratives In Delhi

In Delhi, the Dalit vote carries significant weight. The BJP has tried to highlight the "performance and popularity" of its candidates, with Indora and Bagri being key examples. Indora, though unsuccessful in the 2022 MCD elections, showed promise in the Matia Mahal area. Bagri, a sitting councillor from Ram Nagar, brings a proven track record.

Congress, meanwhile, continues to frame its campaign around “saving the Constitution.” Aruna Kumari’s nomination in Narela reinforces this message, signaling the party’s intent to provide Dalits with representation beyond reserved seats.

Constitution at Core

The larger political context revolves around the Constitution. The Congress and BJP have locked horns, accusing each other of damaging its essence. The narrative that the NDA could alter the Constitution if it secures over 400 seats in Parliament has further polarised the discourse.

For Dalits, this debate is not abstract but directly tied to their representation and rights. By fielding Dalit candidates in general constituencies, the BJP and Congress are signaling a shift in their electoral calculus — one that aims to redefine how Dalits are positioned in Indian politics.

Whether this strategy will succeed or fail will become clear on February 5, when Delhi votes. However, the larger question is whether the BJP and Congress can replicate the SP’s success or if voters will dismiss these efforts as mere political theatrics.