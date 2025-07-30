Moments after President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on India from August 1, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hit out at the government, saying all the praise by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has meant little. Ramesh said, "India would get special treatment at the hands of President Trump. Clearly that has NOT happened"

"President Trump has slapped a tariff of 25% plus penalty on imports from India. All that taarif between him and Howdy Modi has meant little," the Congress leader posted on X.

"Mr. Modi thought that if he kept quiet on the insults that the US President has hurled on India -- the 30 claims of stopping Op Sindoor, the special lunch for the Pakistan Army Chief whose inflammatory remarks provided the immediate backdrop to the brutal Pahalgam terror attacks, and US support for financial packages to Pakistan from the IMF and the World Bank --- India would get special treatment at the hands of President Trump. Clearly that has NOT happened," he added.

On the other hand, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal also reacted to Trump's 25 per cent tariff and called it unfortunate. He added that the Indian government will take cognisance of it.

"The Government of India will take cognisance of it. We have to wait and watch how the Government of India reacts to it. In my personal opinion, it is unfortunate," he said.

BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi emphasised that there is no reason for concern amid current global or economic challenges, asserting that India stands as a vast and rapidly expanding market.

"There is no reason to be afraid. India is a huge market, whose export has expanded exponentially, which will have a reciprocal effect... Under the guidance of PM Modi, we will face this with our tactics....," BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi said.