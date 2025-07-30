Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2939256https://zeenews.india.com/india/bjp-congress-reacts-to-trumps-fresh-tariff-against-india-2939256.html
NewsIndia
CONGRESS

BJP-Congress Reacts To Trump's Fresh Tariff Against India

Congress slammed PM Modi after Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India, calling past praise meaningless. BJP leaders called it unfortunate but expressed confidence in India’s response.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2025, 09:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BJP-Congress Reacts To Trump's Fresh Tariff Against India Image: ANI

Moments after President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on India from August 1, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hit out at the government, saying all the praise by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has meant little. Ramesh said, "India would get special treatment at the hands of President Trump. Clearly that has NOT happened"

"President Trump has slapped a tariff of 25% plus penalty on imports from India. All that taarif between him and Howdy Modi has meant little," the Congress leader posted on X.

"Mr. Modi thought that if he kept quiet on the insults that the US President has hurled on India -- the 30 claims of stopping Op Sindoor, the special lunch for the Pakistan Army Chief whose inflammatory remarks provided the immediate backdrop to the brutal Pahalgam terror attacks, and US support for financial packages to Pakistan from the IMF and the World Bank --- India would get special treatment at the hands of President Trump. Clearly that has NOT happened," he added.

On the other hand, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal also reacted to Trump's 25 per cent tariff and called it unfortunate. He added that the Indian government will take cognisance of it.

"The Government of India will take cognisance of it. We have to wait and watch how the Government of India reacts to it. In my personal opinion, it is unfortunate," he said.

BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi emphasised that there is no reason for concern amid current global or economic challenges, asserting that India stands as a vast and rapidly expanding market.

"There is no reason to be afraid. India is a huge market, whose export has expanded exponentially, which will have a reciprocal effect... Under the guidance of PM Modi, we will face this with our tactics....," BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK