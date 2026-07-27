The Supreme Court of India's remark against the use of force on protestors, with a rider, has led to different interpretations by the respective parties. While the government welcomed the move, citing the remark that also flagged the threat of anti-social elements, the Congress party said that the fundamental right of expression and protest is there in the Constitution, and the Chief Justice is right in reiterating it.
The Supreme Court on Monday underscored that the Constitution guarantees the right to peaceful and lawful protest, observing that the mere fact that a demonstration is taking place cannot justify the use of force by the police. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana observed that peaceful protests are constitutionally protected and that law enforcement authorities cannot resort to lathi-charge solely because people are agitating.
The bench further emphasised that any allegation of excessive police action must be impartially scrutinised. It said there was a need for uniform guidelines governing police response to public demonstrations/protests across the country. "Right to peaceful, lawful protest guaranteed under Constitution. So long as it is peaceful agitation, merely because there is agitation, there can't be lathi charge... If there is excess committed, it should be independently examined," said the CJI.
"There should be a protocol in place. There should be proper space and no restriction. But if there are some anti-social elements etc. that can be taken care of. This is not a question of Delhi only. Uniformity of protocol is needed," CJI remarked.
RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha has approached the Supreme Court seeking registration of FIRs over the alleged use of excessive police force against students who protested July 20 onwards against NEET paper leaks following a call by the CJP.
Over the apex court's observations on students' protests, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said, "The Chief Justice is absolutely right. The fundamental right of expression and protest is there in our Constitution, and the Chief Justice is right in reiterating it."
The Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya said that the SC's remark has been selectively reported. "No one disputes the right to peaceful protest. In fact, that right is fundamental in a democracy. But the operative part of the Chief Justice’s observation is equally important: 'If there are some anti-social elements, etc., that can be taken care of'. That is precisely the responsibility of law enforcement agencies. They are duty-bound to distinguish between peaceful protesters and those who exploit protests to indulge in violence, vandalism or other unlawful acts," said Malviya.
He further added that maintaining law and order is not an attack on democracy; it is essential to preserving it. "The right to protest cannot become a licence for anarchy, and enforcing the law against anti-social elements should not be portrayed as suppressing legitimate dissent," he added.
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