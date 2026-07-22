/High voltage clashes in Patna: BJP & Congress workers trade stones, brandish lathis outside Sadaqat Ashram

Violent confrontations took place on Wednesday in the capital of Bihar as workers of the BJP and Congress indulged in heavy stone-pelting and lathi charges outside Sadaqat Ashram, which is the Congress headquarters in the state. The fight started as BJP supporters headed towards the Congress office in the city as part of a nationwide protest against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's sit-in demonstration outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s house in New Delhi.
What started off as a political rally quickly turned violent as the supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party marched up to the gates of Sadaqat Ashram.
#WATCH | Bihar | Latest visuals from Patna, where violence and stone pelting took place during BJP's protest in Patna. BJP workers protested outside the Congress office over the Congress protest outside LKM in Delhi yesterday. pic.twitter.com/IRpeT7yqmn— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2026
Violent confrontations: The workers from both sides indulged in violent confrontations after Congress workers posted at the office gate came face-to-face with the marching BJP supporters.
Stone-pelting & lathis: Workers from both parties indulged in heavy stone-pelting along with lathis, causing extreme panic and chaos in the market area around the site.
Quick police intervention: As the situation turned extremely volatile, the Bihar Police decided to rush large numbers of anti-riot squads at the clashing political workers.
The Patna protest rally has been carried out as part of the national counter-protest campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the Congress party leadership.
On Tuesday, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with several other senior opposition leaders, sat in protest outside the Prime Minister's residence concerning the paper leak controversy for NEET-UG and also in retaliation to the alleged police brutality against the protesting students. Gandhi and some leaders were briefly detained by Delhi police before being released.
The BJP has severely criticised the protest rally, saying that Congress leaders compromised security measures in highly secured areas and also intentionally provoked political turmoil in the nation.
In response to the violent outbreak, senior security officials deployed extra forces in and around the perimeter of Sadaqat Ashram and also near the intersecting points.
The security forces have increased the patrol of sensitive and vital crossroads in Patna in order to prevent any future confrontation between the rival political groups.
While the security forces have been able to separate both the rival party activists from each other, high-level tensions prevail in the locality.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.