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High voltage clashes in Patna: BJP & Congress workers trade stones, brandish lathis outside Sadaqat Ashram

Violent clashes erupted outside Patna's Sadaqat Ashram as BJP and Congress workers traded stones and lathis over Rahul Gandhi's PM house protest.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 04:11 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 04:38 PM IST
High voltage clashes in Patna: BJP & Congress workers trade stones, brandish lathis outside Sadaqat Ashram
Image Credit: A police vehicle equipped with a tear gas launcher is deployed to disperse All India Students’ Association (AISA) activists during the Lok Bhavan March over alleged irregularities in examinations, paper leaks and other issues in Patna. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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