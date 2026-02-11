BJP Corporator Ritu Tawde elected unopposed as BMC Mayor, ending Thackeray family's 25-year dominance over richest civic body

BJP corporator Ritu Tawde and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Ghadi have been elected unopposed as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively, of Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Tawde’s appointment as Mayor brings an end to the Thackeray family’s 25-year-long control over India’s wealthiest municipal corporation.

Tawde, 52, represents Ward 132 in Ghatkopar as a corporator. She was previously with the Congress before joining the BJP in 2012, the same year she was elected to the post. In her first term, she headed the education committee and served as vice chairperson of the suburban construction committee.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This is developing story.. stay tuned for more updates....