BJP Corporator Ritu Tawde elected unopposed as BMC Mayor, ending Thackeray family's 25-year dominance over richest civic body

Tawde’s appointment as Mayor brings an end to the Thackeray family’s 25-year-long control over India’s wealthiest municipal corporation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 01:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BJP corporator Ritu Tawde and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Ghadi have been elected unopposed as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively, of Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Tawde’s appointment as Mayor brings an end to the Thackeray family’s 25-year-long control over India’s wealthiest municipal corporation.

Tawde, 52, represents Ward 132 in Ghatkopar as a corporator. She was previously with the Congress before joining the BJP in 2012, the same year she was elected to the post. In her first term, she headed the education committee and served as vice chairperson of the suburban construction committee.

 

This is developing story.. stay tuned for more updates....

