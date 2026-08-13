A political confrontation erupted in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday after Congress president and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that he had been treated as an “untouchable” and insulted, and a 'shuddhikaran' (purification) ceremony was held at the venue where he addressed a rally in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand. Union Minister and Leader of the House JP Nadda countered this and said the BJP did not subscribe to such practices and assured that the matter would be investigated.