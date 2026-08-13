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'BJP does not subscribe to such practices': Nadda amid Kharge's 'shuddhikaran' allegations

Responding in the House, Kharge said he did not want to turn the issue into a political controversy, but stressed that he had never sought special treatment on the basis of his caste.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 12:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
'BJP does not subscribe to such practices': Nadda amid Kharge's 'shuddhikaran' allegations

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