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  • /BJP drops Amit Malviya as IT cell chief, names Deepak Mhaske as new social media convenor

BJP drops Amit Malviya as IT cell chief, names Deepak Mhaske as new social media convenor

The party has also appointed Anil Baluni as media coordinator, handing him responsibility for its communications strategy. He will be assisted by joint coordinators Ashish Usha Agarwal, Pradeep Bhandari and Siddharth Yadav.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 05:16 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
BJP drops Amit Malviya as IT cell chief, names Deepak Mhaske as new social media convenor
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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BJP drops Amit Malviya as IT cell chief, names Deepak Mhaske as new social media convenor
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