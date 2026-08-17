/BJP drops Amit Malviya as IT cell chief, names Deepak Mhaske as new social media convenor

The BJP has appointed Deepak Mhaske as its new social media convener as part of a reshuffle of the party's national team ahead of elections in several states. Mhaske will be assisted by Priti Gandhi, Shivanand Dwivedi, Alok Bhatt and Arun Yadav, who have been named social media co-convenors.
The party has also appointed Anil Baluni as media coordinator, handing him responsibility for its communications strategy. He will be assisted by joint coordinators Ashish Usha Agarwal, Pradeep Bhandari and Siddharth Yadav.
The changes come as political parties increasingly turn to social media and digital platforms to reach voters and communicate directly with their workers. The BJP's new team brings together leaders with organisational and grassroots experience alongside a younger generation of party workers.
A notable omission from the new list is Amit Malviya, the BJP's longtime in-charge of its IT department. His profile on X, however, continues to describe him as the "in-charge of BJP's National Information and Technology Dept."
The BJP's social media machinery has assumed a larger role in shaping public opinion and communicating the party's policies, plans and political messaging. The new team is expected to play a key role as the party prepares for upcoming state elections.
Following the announcement of the new team under BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the newly appointed leaders in a post on X.
"… This newly appointed team brings together organisational experience, energy and grassroots connect. I am confident they will give their best in strengthening our party and focussing on public service. My best wishes to them," Modi said.
The reshuffle extends beyond the party's communications and social media wings, with several senior leaders being given key organisational responsibilities.
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, former Union minister Smriti Irani, Ram Madhav, Piyush Goyal and Baijayant Jay Panda are among those entrusted with important roles. BL Santhosh has also been retained as national general secretary (organisation).
The BJP has appointed 13 national vice presidents, including Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi and Bharti Pravin Pawar.
The new team also has a broad geographical spread, bringing together leaders with different political and organisational backgrounds.
Alongside Santhosh, Shivprakash and Saudan Singh have been appointed national joint general secretaries (organisation).
Smriti Irani, who has been named national general secretary with responsibility for Uttar Pradesh, is among eight national general secretaries. The group also includes Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, Biplab Kumar Deb, Satish Poonia, Gajendra Patel, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia.
The appointments mark a significant restructuring of the BJP's national organisation as the party prepares for the electoral battles ahead.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.