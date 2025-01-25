Advertisement
BJP Dunks Kejriwal’s Poster In Yamuna As Pollution Politics Heat Up: ‘Main Fail Ho Gaya...’

The BJP leader repeatedly submerged Arvind Kejriwal's cutout in the Ganga River in front of the media.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2025, 01:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Yamuna River took center stage in the BJP’s Delhi assembly election campaign as the party targeted former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a unique way. On Saturday morning, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma from the New Delhi constituency rode a boat on the Yamuna, carrying a life-size cutout of Kejriwal, joined by his party members. 

In the cut-out, Kejriwal can be seen in an apologising gesture (holding both ears) with the slogan on the poster saying, "Main fail ho gaya, mujhe vote mat dena, 2025 tak main Yamuna saaf nai kar paya (I have failed. Don't vote for me—I couldn't clean the Yamuna River by 2025).  

The BJP leader repeatedly submerged the cutout in the Ganga River in front of the media. 

Speaking to reporters, Parvesh Verma said, “We can clean all the water of Yamuna Maaiya. Cleaning it is not rocket science.” 

He added, “All the silt should be removed by machines, sewerage treatment plants should be built, and water treatment plants should be built.” 

Referring to the Sabarmati Riverfront, Verma stated, “Just like our Prime Minister Modi Ji built the Sabarmati Riverfront, the Yamuna Riverfront can be built in the same way. 11 years is a very long time.” 

The persistent pollution of the Yamuna River has become a critical issue in Delhi's political discourse, as voters express frustration over unfulfilled promises to address the crisis. 

Despite a pledge by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to clean the river by 2025, the worsening condition of the Yamuna remains a major concern. Opposition parties have capitalized on the growing discontent, highlighting the health risks posed by the polluted waters to corner the AAP ahead of the upcoming polls. 

Delhi will go to the polls in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are contesting across 70 assembly constituencies. 

