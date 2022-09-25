BJP favours 5-6 richest Indians who monopolise any business they want: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'what did Congress do in 70 years' remark and alleged that 'BJP is a government for 5-6 richest Indians who are monopolising any business they want.' The Congress leader also rained down hard on the Centre over the price rise and unemployment issues.

Rahul Gandhi, while alleging that the BJP-led government is not for farmers, youth and women but for the five-six richest Indians, said "PM often asks- '70 saal mein kya kiya?' We never gave India the highest-ever unemployment. We never gave India record price rise it faces today. BJP govt is not a govt for farmers, youth & women. It's a govt for 5-6 richest Indians who are monopolising any business they want," Gandhi said in a tweet.

BJP govt is not a govt for farmers, youth & women. It’s a govt for 5-6 richest Indians who are monopolising any business they want. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 24, 2022

Rahul Gandhi and his party have been attacking the Centre over the issues of price rise, unemployment and said that the government's policies have worsened the country's economic situation.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP and RSS saying both spread hatred and violence in the country.

During the initial leg of Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Rahul Gandhi had said, "Do you think a country that is divided can solve problems like unemployment? Do you think a divided society can build hospitals, and roads and can educate our children? It is impossible for India to solve such problems if we are following the path of hatred.”

"How is it that we have the richest persons in the world but our people pay the highest price for essential items? Is it something which we could just accept? We will not allow the ideology of the RSS and the BJP to divide this country and we will not accept India where millions of Indians are jobless. We will not accept an India where millions of people are drowning in high prices for essential items," he added.