/BJP files Neeraj Kumar Sinha from Bankipur after Abhishek Kumar Banti withdraws nomination

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday named Neeraj Kumar Sinha as its candidate for the Bankipur Assembly constituency for the by-election in Bihar, replacing Abhishek Kumar Sinha/ Banti after he withdrew his nomination citing family reasons shortly after filing it.
The Bankipur assembly constituency by-election is scheduled for 30 July, with results expected on 3 August. The election comes at the high-profile seat after the resignation of sitting MLA Nitin Nabin, the national president of the BJP.
Nitin Nabin, a five-time legislator from Bankipur, was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar in March 2026 and assumed office in April.
Earlier, Abhishek Kumar Sinha, a youth wing leader from BJP, filed his nomination papers on Thursday amid support from NDA leaders, including Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.
#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: BJP candidate for Bankipur Assembly byelection Abhishek Kumar Sinha says, "...due to family reasons, I am unable to contest the Assembly by-election. I will continue to serve faithfully as a party worker."— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2026
"I have just handed a letter to State President,… pic.twitter.com/I2lWDq36cz
In a statement read out after withdrawing, he said he had handed a letter to Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi explaining his decision.
“The Bharatiya Janata Party had selected me as the NDA candidate for the by-election in the Bankipur Assembly constituency. I express my gratitude to the central and state leadership for this,” he said.
“I wish to humbly inform you that, due to family reasons, I am unable to contest the Assembly by-election. I will continue to serve faithfully as a party worker,” added Banti.
Later on Friday, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi named a new candidate, Neeraj Kumar Sinha. Addressing party workers, Sinha expressed gratitude to the top leadership, including Saraogi, Nitin Nabin, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He highlighted his long association with the party, starting as a booth mantri, serving twice as mandal president, and working as district vice-president in the Yuva Morcha.
“I am certain of a massive victory,” he said. “Working together with all the party workers and the general public… we will succeed. People will vote based on the work done by our leadership.”
#WATCH | Bye-elections | Bihar BJP President Sanjay Sarogi felicitates party's candidate from Bihar's Bankipur Assembly seat, Neeraj Kumar Sinha— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2026
Neeraj Kumar Sinha says, "I am overjoyed. I am deeply grateful to the top leadership, the state president, our leader Nitin Nabin ji,… pic.twitter.com/aKPWkznCQq
Following the development, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, who is making his electoral debut from Bankipur, reacted sharply. He described the change as evidence that no constituency is a parties stronghold.
“This demonstrates that no Assembly or Lok Sabha constituency is anyone’s stronghold or personal fiefdom. If the public rises, even the most prominent leaders can be made to sweat,” he said.
Kishor added that the public was not opposed to the BJP itself but had reservations about imposing leaders like Samrat Choudhary as Chief Minister. “You are free to appoint a Chief Minister from any community; that is not the issue. The important thing is to choose a capable and deserving person,” he remarked.
Meanwhile, RJD named Rekha Kumari as their candidate. The seat is set to witness a triangular contest between BJP’s Neeraj Kumar Sinha, Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor and RJD’s women candidate on July 30.
(with ANI inputs)
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