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  • /BJP files Neeraj Kumar Sinha from Bankipur after Abhishek Kumar Banti withdraws nomination

BJP files Neeraj Kumar Sinha from Bankipur after Abhishek Kumar Banti withdraws nomination

In a letter to Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi, Abhishek Kumar announced his withdrawal, due to 'family reasons.'

Edited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 08:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 08:35 PM IST
BJP files Neeraj Kumar Sinha from Bankipur after Abhishek Kumar Banti withdraws nomination
Image Credit: Bihar BJP President Sanjay Sarogi with BJP candidate from Bihar&#039;s Bankipur Assembly seat, Neeraj Kumar Sinha. (Image: ANI Screengrab)

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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