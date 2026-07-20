/'BJP gaining ground in Telangana, party must counter Congress-led fear among Muslim voters: MP DK Aruna

The Telangana assembly polls are still two years away, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is already preparing to take on the Congress. BJP’s national vice president and party’s Member of Parliament from the Mahabubnagar seat, D K Aruna said told Zee News Digital that the party is working to strengthen its booths in the state and will start a mass campaign to raise issues of public concern after the SIR is completed in the state.
DK Aruna, the former Minister in the Govt. of United Andhra Pradesh, accused the ruling Congress of not fulfilling its poll promises and added that people are looking up to the BJP with hope. MP Aruna also said that the party’s thumping victory in West Bengal and Odisha has boosted the morale of workers in the state. Excerpt from the interview:
There are many issues; there are farmers’ issues, including the procurement of crops. After the SIR, we will carry out movements to raise issues concerning the people of the state. Congress promised many things for women and farmers, but most of them are unfulfilled. There is deep dissatisfaction among the public. People are looking up to the BJP and talking about bringing the party to power next time. BJP is gaining popularity in the state, and the environment is favourable for the party.
Muslim voters don’t vote for the BJP due to fear spread by the Congress party. The Muslim population in Mahbubnagar headquarters is around 40%. Their population is around 2.5 lakh in this Parliamentary constituency across the seven assembly seats. Only a few Muslim voters support the BJP here. The party still doesn’t command the Muslim votes in Telangana. I came to the BJP from Congress. In my constituency, there are almost 25,000 Muslim voters in the assembly seat from which I was an MLA. They used to be with me when I was in Congress. When I joined the BJP, Muslims stopped coming to my home except for official work. However, there are still a few of them with whom I have a good relations and they vote for me.
Muslim voters don’t vote for the BJP due to Congress propaganda. The Congress had made them believe that the BJP is against them despite the saffron party working for the community’s welfare. The BJP must find a way to dispel the fear and win the confidence of Muslim voters as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.
The party has also begun strengthening work at the booth level and booth committees are being formed. The weaker booths are being given focus and the party is working to strengthen them. Then, we are also welcoming leaders of other parties who are interested in joining the BJP. However, some leaders cause more harm than good when they join a party. Therefore, the party has to be careful while accepting any leader within its fold. The party should select leaders who have the calibre to serve the people.
The party is very strong in North India, but the political environment is different in South. The party is nurturing grassroots leaders who can command local support and mobilise voters in favour of the party. The party is addressing grassroots challenges in most southern states and is actively working to strengthen in that area. Leaders and party together make a strong face and thus the party's focus remains in that direction. Now, the BJP has strong leaders who can lead the party in every district including 8 MPs.
While the Congress accused the BJP of collaborating with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), there is a tacit understanding between the Congress and the BRS to keep the BJP out. There are talks that Kavitha has good relations with CM Revanth Reddy. The BRS is losing confidence at the ground level, but they have local leadership and cadres in many constituencies.
In Adilabad (a tribal dominated region), we have a adivasi MP G Nagesh. Some of the tribes there are Gonds, Koyas and Lambadas. The BJP is very strong in Adilabad, Nizamabad and Karimnagar. The party is strong in North Telangana. For South Telangana, I am the only MP from Mahbubnagar. Then we have three MPs from Secunderabad, Malkajgiri and Chevella. We have to strengthen the party in Nalgonda and Warangal. From Mahbubnagar, I won due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma and my personal connections with voters. This is the Chief Minister’s constituency as well, and therefore, we have to strengthen our party here.
Hyderabad’s earlier name was Bhagyanagar. But I don’t know how much its impact will be across Telangana. It might benefit the party in the Hyderabad region. Earlier, Mahbubnagar’s name was Palamuru. Our workers demand to change the name of Mahbubnagar as well.
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