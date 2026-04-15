BJP gets Bihar with Samrat Choudhary at helm: Five challenges that new CM faces - Read

Bihar politics: The political landscape of Bihar witnessed a historic moment as Samrat Choudhary took oath as the Chief Minister, marking the first time a BJP-led government has been formed in the state. This transition follows the resignation of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who moved to the Rajya Sabha.

With Samrat Choudhary at the helm, the new government faces the crucial task of sustaining development while navigating the expectations that come with this shift in leadership.

New Bihar CM and Dy CMs

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The swearing-in ceremony was held at Lok Bhawan, where Governor Syed Ata Hasnain administered the oath of office and secrecy to Samrat Choudhary.

Shortly after that, senior JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Vijendra Prasad Yadav were also sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers.

The new government faces several challenges in Bihar:

1. School infrastructure development:

Government schools in Bihar continue to grapple with inadequate facilities, and thus, the development of the education system in the state could be one of the top priorities for a new BJP-led government. The lack of trained teachers, dilapidated buildings, and low literacy rate are the real challenges.

2. Filling gaps in healthcare system:

Healthcare infrastructure in Bihar is still fragile, with very low support at the village level. Citizens face several issues, including a lack of doctors and medicines, and are forced to rush to either private hospitals or big cities for their treatment. Addressing them is the need of the hour.

3. Migration for jobs:

Bihar has long witnessed large-scale migration, with workers moving to other states in search of employment. Reversing this trend will require sustained economic planning and the generation of employment opportunities within the state. The youth population of the state looks for government jobs, and fulfilling that dream is yet another challenge for the state government.

4. Law and order:

Maintaining law and order continues to be a key concern in Bihar. The new government will be closely watched for its ability to ensure safety and reduce crime.

According to an IANS report, dated January 9, 2026, the Bihar Police released its 2025 annual report card, claiming a decline in serious crimes across the state. According to figures shared by Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar, cases of murder, robbery, riots, and bank robberies dropped substantially compared to the previous year.

5. Industrial development:

Setting up industries, improving infrastructure, and attracting investment will be essential to drive economic growth and could likely be key goals for the new government. At present, industries face many challenges in the state, including extortion, power supply, and lack of connectivity.

For the saffron party, this is both an opportunity and a test. As Bihar enters this new era, the coming months will be crucial for the state and the government.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also read- Bihar Cabinet Portfolio Allocation: CM Samrat Choudhary keeps 29 departments; Dy CMs Vijay Kumar gets education, Bijendra Prasad finance