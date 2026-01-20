BJP Gets Youngest President: 45-Year-Old Nitin Nabin Takes Oath; From Ranchi To National Leadership

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed a new national president on Tuesday, with Nitin Nabin taking oath after being elected unopposed. At 45, he has become the party’s youngest and 12th National President.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by several senior party leaders, were present at the swearing-in ceremony. The event also saw the participation of BJP Chief Ministers, national office bearers, state unit presidents, and members of the party’s national executive committee.

#WATCH | Delhi: Nitin Nabin elected as the national president of Bharatiya Janata Party pic.twitter.com/7v0V7hqvV4 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2026

The BJP on Monday announced Nitin Nabin as the only candidate for the post of National President, as the nomination and scrutiny process ended without any other contenders, clearing the path for his unopposed election as the party’s 12th national chief.

In a statement released late Monday, National Returning Officer K. Laxman confirmed that Nitin Nabin was the sole nominee left after the nomination process concluded and the withdrawal period closed.

Who Is Nitin Nabin?

Born in Ranchi, Nitin Nabin comes from a political family; his father, Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, was a senior BJP leader and a four-time MLA from Patna West in the Bihar Assembly. Nabin is married to Deepmala Srivastava, and the couple has one son and one daughter.

Nitin Nabin himself has been elected as an MLA from Bihar five times. In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, he defeated RJD candidate Rekha Kumari from the Bankipur constituency. Known for his simplicity and grassroots connections, Nabin enjoys strong popularity among party workers.

According to the election affidavit filed by Nitin Nabin during the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, his total net worth stands at Rs 3.08 crore. This includes movable assets worth Rs 1.60 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 1.47 crore. He has outstanding loans amounting to Rs 56.6 lakh. As per information submitted to the Election Commission, Nitin Nabin does not own a house, and the declared assets include properties held by his wife and family.

Nitin Nabin's Income And Assets

Nitin Nabin does not own any house or plot in his name. His wife owns a plot worth ₹29 lakh in Dhurki, Jharkhand, and another plot valued at Rs 1.18 crore in Patna. The family’s total immovable assets amount to Rs 1.47 crore.

Nitin Nabin’s annual income for 2025-26 was Rs 3.71 lakh, compared to Rs 3.35 lakh in 2021-22. His wife, Deepmala, reported an income of Rs 1.12 lakh in 2025-26, while her income in 2021-22 stood at Rs 14.6 lakh.