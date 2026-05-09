Brigade Parade Ground: Why the BJP chose legendary stage for its historic political arrival in Bengal

For years, the expansive Brigade Parade Ground has been the best measure of political strength in West Bengal. On May 9, the legendary Maidan bore witness to an unprecedented ideological shift as it played host to the oath-taking ceremony of the state's maiden Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

A venue for global & national history

From the 1950s onward, the Indian Army-owned Maidan has been the fulcrum of West Bengal's tumultuous political landscape, hosting international personalities and important national events:

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Foreign dignitaries: Soviet Union leaders Nikita Khrushchev and Nikolai Bulganin were welcomed by an enormous crowd here in 1955. In 2005, Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez gave an address at a Left Front rally here.

National landmarks: After the creation of Bangladesh, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman took the stage to celebrate the rise of the new country.

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Opposition alliances: The Brigade Ground played host to an influential anti-Congress conference in 1984 with Jyoti Basu and N.T. Rama Rao on the dais, followed by Mamata Banerjee's opposition gathering in 2019.

The ideological turn

After decades as the undisputed home ground of the Left Front, where an ocean of red flags represented 34 consecutive years of power, the Brigade Ground draped in saffron. According to analysts, the BJP is using this space to signal that the political "center of gravity" of the state has now definitively moved.

The momentum towards this transformation was already set earlier in the year, when the prime minister Narendra Modi started his "Paribartan Yatra" from the same Brigade Ground on March 14, stating political change was inevitable.

The saffron sea is coming

The magnitude of Saturday's event reflected the BJP's aim to make their campaign slogan a reality:

Crowds: There were around one lakh people present, with rain shelters installed to protect 50,000 supporters from any impending monsoon rains.

Guest of honour: A special VIP section was arranged for foreign diplomats, business tycoons, justices, and Bollywood stars along with the newly-elected members of Parliament.

Culture: The Maidan had terracotta-style designs and installations inspired by the Dakshineswar temple and the Sunderbans region. Chhau, baul, and gambhira dance performances added cultural depth to the event.

Security blanket: A total of around 4,000 police men have made the venue secure, with the area further divided into many security grids.

Power legitimisation in the maidan

In the state of West Bengal, though elections determine which party will rule, the Brigade Parade Ground tends to legitimate that rule. With the BJP set to swear allegiance amidst throngs of its supporters, yet another chapter gets written in the rich lore of the Maidan, where every dominant political entity comes to legitimise itself with history.

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