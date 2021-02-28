BJP government will make Puducherry the jewel of the country, says Amit Shah at election rally

Puducherry: The Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised the people of Puducherry of reducing the unemployment rate to less than 40 percent in the Union Territory, if National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is to come in power in the upcoming elections polls.

On Sunday (February 28), the Home Minister said, "About 75 percent of Puducherry youth are unemployed, if you vote for the NDA government, we will reduce the unemployment rate to less than 40 per cent."

Shah addressed a rally in the Union Territory and cornered the ruling Congress government by stating that they did "petty politics" on implementing Central government schemes in Puducherry.

"At least 15,000 crore was sent by the Central government for the development of the Union Territory," said Shah while lashing out at the functioning of the Narayanasamy’s government.

While alleging that the current CM is engaged in rampant corruption, Shah said, "The Modi government has given a budget of 20 thousand crore rupees to overcome the shortcomings of the important infrastructure of fisheries. Has this money reached your villages?"

The Union Home minister also alleged that the current government of the Union Territory sent the centre allotted fund of 15,000 crore rupees to the Gandhi family`s service in Delhi.

"For 14 years, the elections were not held here even after the High Court orders. Because they feared that the BJP’s lotus would blossom here if elections were held," said Shah.

Highlighting the work of the central government, the Union Home Minister said that the Narendra Modi government has done a lot of work for the development of the Union Territory. Puducherry has been connected to Bengaluru and Hyderabad as part of the UDAN scheme to promote tourism inside Puducherry, he added as per the ANI.

"Some days back PM Modi has opened a huge opportunity for the development of the people living on the seashore by performing Bhoomi Pujan on a small port. You should help form the NDA government and I want to assure the people of Puducherry that when it will be 75 years of independence (in 2022), the BJP government will do the work of providing pure drinking water from the tap to every poor house here," Union Home Minister said.

While outlining the BJP's plan for the Union Territory, Amit Shah said, "the Prime Minister has spoken about making Puducherry the BEST. The four words of B- Business Hub E-Education Hub S- Spiritual Hub T- Tourism Hub- BEST are the foundation of Puducherry`s development."

Additionally, Shah apologised to the people of Puducherry for not delivering his speech in Tamil language and promised them that the BJP government is determined to make Puducherry the jewel of the country.

The polling date for the 30-seat assembly in Puducherry will be held on April 6, Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Friday in a press conference in New Delhi. Of the 30 seats that will go to polls, 5 are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) and the counting of votes will be held on May 2, the commission said.