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BJP govt announces budget of Rs 4.38 lakh crore in West Bengal

As promised in the BJP's manifesto, the government proposed an IIT and an IIM in North Bengal with the assistance of the Centre. For Falta, a seat which the party won in the repolling, Dagupta announced a plan to develop the area as a model.

Published: Jun 22, 2026, 09:39 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 09:39 PM IST
BJP govt announces budget of Rs 4.38 lakh crore in West Bengal
Image Credit: ANI

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