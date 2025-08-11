BJP Govt, Election Commission 'Completely Lost Plot': Karnataka CM On Detention Of INDIA Bloc MPs During Protest

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday accused the BJP-led Central government of "weaponising" police against the INDIA bloc MPs instead of "addressing rot" in the electoral system, as "exposed" by Rahul Gandhi.

He made the remarks after the Delhi Police today detained INDIA bloc MPs, for protesting against the poll body over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegation of "voter fraud" during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"The cowardly Narendra Modi Govt and a compromised Election Commission have completely lost the plot. After Shri Rahul Gandhi exposed massive voter fraud in Bengaluru, instead of addressing the rot in our electoral system, the BJP is weaponising the police to detain those demanding accountability," Siddaramaiah wrote in a post on X.

Rahul Gandhi on August 7 held a press conference, where he claimed that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were "choreographed" by the EC to benefit the BJP, which he said appeared "immune to anti-incumbency."

Today, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other senior INDIA leaders were detained for marching peacefully to the ECI against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and the growing pattern of electoral malpractices," Siddaramaiah said.

Continuing his tirade over the government's actions, Siddaramaiah said, "A government that silences the Opposition rather than letting the ECI do its constitutional duty is a government that fears the truth - and fears the people."

Earlier today, Delhi Police detained Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mallikarjun Kharge and other Opposition MPs, shortly after they began their protest march from the Makar Dwar of the Parliament.

The MPs were raising slogans of "vote chor" as they marched towards the office of the poll body at Nirvachan Sadan, before being halted by the Police.

The detained MPs were taken in a bus to the olice station.

Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition's fight is not a political fight but a fight to save the constitution.

"The reality is that they cannot talk. The truth is in front of the country. This fight is not political. This fight is to save the Constitution. This fight is for One Man, One Vote. We want a clean, pure voters list," the Congress leader said.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi said, "Dare hue hai. Sarkaar kaayar hai. (They are afraid, the Government is a coward),"

BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accused the Congress of misleading the public.

"The country can see if there is anyone who is working against the Constitution, it is led by Rahul Gandhi. SIR is not happening for the first time in the country. Congress lies about EVMs, raises the issue of Maharashtra elections, Haryana elections and creates a mountain of lies...It is their well-thought-out strategy to create a state of anarchy...I appeal to the Opposition and the Congress party to raise all issues in Parliament...During discussion on Operation Sindoor in Parliament, the Opposition and Congress had no agenda..."