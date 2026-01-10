BJP Govt Ended Era Of Paper Leaks In Police Job Exams In Rajasthan: HM Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, credited the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Rajasthan government for improving law and order in the state and credited Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma for ending the Congress era malpractice of paper leaks in police job examinations.

Speaking at an event to distribute appointment to nearly 9,000 Rajasthan Police Constables, including more than 2,500 women, Home Minister Shah said that Chief Minister Sharma has not only improved the law and order situation in the state but also succeeded in attracting investment under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union Home Minister said the BJP-led Rajasthan government has not only ended the era of paper leaks but also improved law and order in the state by bringing down the overall crime rate by 14 per cent.

The BJP-led Rajasthan government has brought down dacoities by 47 per cent, loots by 51 per cent, murders by 25 per cent, attempts to murder by 19 per cent, crimes against women by 10 per cent and crimes against SC/ST by 28 per cent, he added.

Lauding the Chief Minister Sharma for concluding the constable recruitment in a transparent and merit-based manner, Home Minister Shah said, "A state can progress only when it promotes youth on the basis of merit."

The Union Home Minister also exhorted the young recruits to make the best use of the new criminal laws introduced under PM Modi's vision for speedy justice.

"With the introduction of the three new criminal laws, the prosecution rate in Rajasthan has increased from 41 per cent to 60 per cent and I am confident that there is no hurdle in taking it to 85 per cent to ensure that all criminals remain behind bars," he said.

Earlier, Home Minister Shah called upon citizens to use 'Make in India' products, calling it the sure shot recipe for realising PM Modi's dream of becoming self-reliant and the world's largest economy.

Speaking at the 'Maheshwari Global Convention and Expo-2026' in Jodhpur, the Union Home Minister said the nation would progress only when it uses indigenous products.

Praising the Maheshwari community, Home Minister Shah said, "Both in India and abroad, if a community remains connected to its roots, it is commendable. The Maheshwari community has always risen to the occasion whenever the country needed support. When fighting against the Mughals, the community contributed significantly to the royal treasuries and the Independence struggle, including funding the efforts of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi.