'BJP has once again betrayed Punjab': Kejriwal on Raghav Chadha's exit from party

Raghav Chadha resigns: Aam Admi Party National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday reacted to the defection of the party's seven Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, and their merger with the Bharatiya Janta Party. He responded with a one-line reply to the bombshell dropped by Chadha, accusing the BJP of once again betraying the people of Punjab.

Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "The BJP has once again given Punjabis a shove."

बीजेपी ने फिर से पंजाबियों के साथ किया धक्का — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 24, 2026

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Minutes earlier, at a press conference, Raghav Chadha, along with Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, announced they would lead seven of the Aam Aadmi Party's 10 Rajya Sabha MPs to merge with the BJP.

Also Read: Raghav Chadha resigns from AAP, set to join BJP with 7 MPs in major Delhi power shift: 'Right man in wrong party'

Chadha said that he does not 'want to be a part of their (AAP) crimes' and this is the reason why he has left the party. "...I am telling you the real reason as to why I distanced myself from party activities. I did not want to be a part of their crimes. I was not eligible for their friendship because I was not a part of their crime. We had just two options - either quit politics and give up our public work in the last 15-16 years or we do positive politics with our energy and experience. So, we have decided that we, the 2/3rd members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP," he said.

Raghav Chadha added, "There are 10 AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha, more than 2/3rd of them are with us in this. They have signed, and this morning we submitted the signed letter and documents to the Rajya Sabha Chairman...3 of them are here before you. Besides us, there are Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahney, and Swati Maliwal."

He further added that the AAP, which he nurtured with blood and sweat and gave 15 years of my youth to, has deviated from its principles, values, and core morals. "Now this party does not work in the interest of the nation but for its personal benefits...For the past few years, I could feel that I was the right man in the wrong party. So, today, we announce that I am distancing myself from the AAP and getting closer to the public."

Political parties reactions

Reacting to the announcement, Punjab Congress President and MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, "AAP should remain aware as their 50 MLAs might join the BJP, only MPs have left the party now...The party has no ideology...This was natural...These MPs have no relevance in Punjab..."

Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva said that this was natural. "Some of his MPs are also coming, so we welcome them. Arvind Kejriwal has become synonymous with corruption...Money that should be spent on the people of Punjab is being used by him for his own politics in Gujarat and Goa."

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said, "The BJP finishes the party with which they ally...The people of Punjab support me wholeheartedly. They have a problem with the development of Punjab..."

The first signs of sniping between the factions broke cover April 2 after Kejriwal sacked Chadha as the party's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha and appointed Mittal as his replacement.

Chadha is regarded as having played a key role in helping the AAP win the last election.