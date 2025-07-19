'BJP Has Turned Bihar Into Taliban': Tejashwi Yadav Over Rising Violence Ahead Of Polls

As elections approached in Bihar later this year, the leader of the opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, slammed the NDA government on Saturday, calling it "helpless" amid the surge in violence in the state. He alleged that the BJP has turned Bihar into a "Taliban-like state."

In a scathing post on X, Tejashwi highlighted a series of violent incidents across Bihar, stating, "BJP has turned Bihar into Taliban!"

"Doctor shot in Gaya. Open firing between two groups in Patna. Woman shot in Patna. Businessman murdered in Rohtas, Modi-Nitish BJP government helpless, DK tax-protected goons and criminals rampant," the post read.