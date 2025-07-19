Advertisement
2025 BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

'BJP Has Turned Bihar Into Taliban': Tejashwi Yadav Over Rising Violence Ahead Of Polls

As Bihar elections near, Tejashwi Yadav accused the NDA government of failing to curb rising violence, alleging BJP has turned Bihar into a "Taliban-like state" with criminals operating unchecked.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2025, 06:59 PM IST
As elections approached in Bihar later this year, the leader of the opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, slammed the NDA government on Saturday, calling it "helpless" amid the surge in violence in the state. He alleged that the BJP has turned Bihar into a "Taliban-like state."

In a scathing post on X, Tejashwi highlighted a series of violent incidents across Bihar, stating, "BJP has turned Bihar into Taliban!"

"Doctor shot in Gaya. Open firing between two groups in Patna. Woman shot in Patna. Businessman murdered in Rohtas, Modi-Nitish BJP government helpless, DK tax-protected goons and criminals rampant," the post read.

 

 

