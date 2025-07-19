'BJP Has Turned Bihar Into Taliban': Tejashwi Yadav Over Rising Violence Ahead Of Polls
As Bihar elections near, Tejashwi Yadav accused the NDA government of failing to curb rising violence, alleging BJP has turned Bihar into a "Taliban-like state" with criminals operating unchecked.
As elections approached in Bihar later this year, the leader of the opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, slammed the NDA government on Saturday, calling it "helpless" amid the surge in violence in the state. He alleged that the BJP has turned Bihar into a "Taliban-like state."
In a scathing post on X, Tejashwi highlighted a series of violent incidents across Bihar, stating, "BJP has turned Bihar into Taliban!"
"Doctor shot in Gaya. Open firing between two groups in Patna. Woman shot in Patna. Businessman murdered in Rohtas, Modi-Nitish BJP government helpless, DK tax-protected goons and criminals rampant," the post read.
बीजेपी ने बिहार को बनाया तालिबान!
गया में डॉक्टर को मारी गोली
पटना में दो गुटों में खुलीगोलीबारी
पटना में महिला को मारी गोली
रोहतास में व्यवसायी की हत्या
मोदी-नीतीश भाजपाई सरकार बेबस
DK टैक्स संरक्षित गुंडे अपराधी बेधड़क!#Crime #Bihar — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 19, 2025
