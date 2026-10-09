BJP candidate Hasirani Rath secured a historic victory in the Nandigram Assembly bypoll, winning by a record margin of 122,753 votes and surpassing Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s 2016 record. Securing 1,64,427 votes, Rath won by a record margin of 1,22,753 votes, surpassing Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s 2016 record margin of 81,230 votes. The Congress candidate came second, while the ruling Trinamool Congress did not directly field a candidate after its nominee withdrew.
(This is a developing story.)
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