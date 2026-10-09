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  • /BJP's Hasirani Rath wins Nandigram bypoll by 1.22 lakh votes

BJP's Hasirani Rath wins Nandigram bypoll by 1.22 lakh votes

Nandigram bypoll: Securing 1,64,427 votes, Rath won by a record margin of 1,22,753 votes, surpassing Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s 2016 record margin of 81,230 votes

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 05:18 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 05:20 PM IST
BJP's Hasirani Rath wins Nandigram bypoll by 1.22 lakh votes
Image Credit: IANS. Bharatiya Janata Party's Nandigram Bypoll candidate Hasirani Rath.

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BJP's Hasirani Rath wins Nandigram bypoll by 1.22 lakh votes
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