BJP Helped Them Flee Goa: Sanjay Singh Slams Govt Over 'Luthra Brothers’ Escape

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday demanded a thorough investigation into the escape of the Luthra brothers from India, alleging possible involvement of BJP officials and criticising authorities for failing to prevent their departure despite the alleged negligence that led to the tragic deaths of 25 people.

Singh further said, "They didn't just flee from India like that; there should also be an investigation into whose hands were involved in driving them away. Without the support of the BJP government, they couldn't have fled Goa. IndiGo flights are not available to people, the country's public is distressed, and the lives of 25 people were lost due to the negligence of those individuals yet they fled from India using IndiGo, and the government couldn't do anything? It's good that they have been caught; bring them back quickly and take strict action."

The tragic incident occurred late on December 6 at the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, where a fire claimed 25 lives, including five tourists and 20 staff members.

Earlier today, the Goa Police strengthened their case to ensure the deportation of the owners of Birch in Aprora.

The Luthra brothers, Gaurav and Saurabh, are currently in detention at an immigration centre in Phuket, Thailand. They had fled to the Thai resort town on the morning after the deadly fire. Their detention was secured on the basis of a Blue Corner Notice request that was secured in December.

According to the Goa Police, a criminal case vide FIR No. 154/2025 dated December 7 was registered at Police Station Arpora Anjuna, North Goa, under sections 105, 125, 125(a), 125(b), 287 read with Section 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The FIR states that on December 6, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra organised a fire show at the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora without taking proper precautions. They failed to provide adequate fire safety equipment or other essential safety measures, leading to the tragic loss of lives.