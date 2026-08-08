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BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi over E20 fuel video, says car was E20-compatible

Gandhi had posted the video a day earlier, using the Hindi phrase, "daal mein kuchh kaala hai, magar yahan puri daal hi kaali hai", to suggest that the issue went beyond an isolated problem.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 11:28 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 11:28 PM IST
BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi over E20 fuel video, says car was E20-compatible
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi over E20 fuel video, says car was E20-compatible
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