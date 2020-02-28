हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonia Gandhi

BJP hits out at Sonia Gandhi for march to Rashtrapati Bhavan on Delhi violence, says 'dont preach us raj dharma'

Reminding letters written by Ashok Gehlot and Tarun Gogoi advocating citizenship for the persecuted, the BJP asked Sonia Gandhi to introspect.

BJP hits out at Sonia Gandhi for march to Rashtrapati Bhavan on Delhi violence, says &#039;dont preach us raj dharma&#039;
File photo

New Delhi: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday hit out at the Congress and its interim President Sonia Gandhi for their stand on Citizenship Amendment Act, urging her "not to preach raj dharma".

Reminding letters written by Ashok Gehlot and Tarun Gogoi advocating citizenship for the persecuted, the BJP asked Sonia Gandhi to introspect.

Re-discovering the phrase `Raj dharma`, Prasad asked, "You talked about `aar par ki ladai` from Ram Lila ground. Isn`t that incitement? What kind of Raj dharma is this?"

Commenting on Priyanka Gandhi's remarks, Prasad accused Gandhis of inciting people. "Sonia Gandhi, please don`t preach us Raj dharma. your track record is full of twists and turns for political reasons," said the Law Minister.

He also reiterated how the Congress had earlier supported NPR, but which the party is objecting to now.

Earlier, Congress delegation led by Sonia Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind to urge him to remove Amit Shah as the Union Home Minister for allegedly failing to prevent the violence in the national capital.

Without taking names, the BJP leader also referred to AAP councilor Tahir hussain`s alleged role in Delhi violence. But he again stressed that peace has returned to the national capital.

Asking whether the Congress condemned statements such as "cutting off Assam from the rest of India", Prasad alleged that the Congress played a part in Delhi violence.

Asked about controversial statements made by certain BJP leaders, the party disassociated itself from them once again.

Answering a question on transfer of Justice Muralidhar, Prasad who is also the Law Minister, repeated that it was "part of the process" and a "routine" transfer as per recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium.

Justice Muralidhar was transferred on Wednesday when he made strong observations on alleged hate speeches by politicians.

Tags:
Sonia GandhiCongressRashtrapati BhavaPresidentRaj DharmaPriyanka Gandhi
Next
Story

5-year-old girl raped by family acquaintance in Odisha's Kendrapara

Must Watch

PT6M43S

FSL team arrives at Tahir Hussain's residence to collect evidence