/BJP holds Sewa Jyoti Yatra across J&K; leaders in Srinagar hail PM Modi’s leadership for India’s global rise and new Kashmir

Speaking on Jammu and Kashmir, they underlined that it was under the Modi regime that the Union Territory was fully integrated with India following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Since then, the scenario in Jammu and Kashmir has changed completely across every sector of development—be it train services or other mega-developmental projects, transparency, or the decisive crushing of terrorism and violence. “Today it is a New Kashmir, and the entire credit goes to the Modi regime,” they said.