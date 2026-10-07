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  • /BJP holds Sewa Jyoti Yatra across J&K; leaders in Srinagar hail PM Modi’s leadership for India’s global rise and new Kashmir

BJP holds Sewa Jyoti Yatra across J&K; leaders in Srinagar hail PM Modi’s leadership for India’s global rise and new Kashmir

The BJP organised the Sewa Jyoti Yatra across Jammu and Kashmir on October 7 as part of its Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan, marking 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public life and highlighting the government’s development and anti-terrorism measures.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 03:09 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 03:09 PM IST
BJP holds Sewa Jyoti Yatra across J&K; leaders in Srinagar hail PM Modi’s leadership for India’s global rise and new Kashmir

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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BJP holds Sewa Jyoti Yatra across J&K; leaders in Srinagar hail PM Modi’s leadership for India’s global rise and new Kashmir
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