/BJP holds Sewa Jyoti Yatra across J&K; leaders in Srinagar hail PM Modi’s leadership for India’s global rise and new Kashmir

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized the Sewa Jyoti Yatra across all 20 administrative districts of Jammu and Kashmir on October 7, 2026, as a key program under its ongoing Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan. The yatra marks 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public life, commemorating the day he took oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001.
Party workers carried the Sewa Jyoti along with the national and BJP flags, spreading the message of public service, nationalism, and a collective commitment to nation-building under the theme “Sewa for Society, Sewa for Nation.”
In Srinagar, BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur and other party workers participating in the yatra highlighted the transformative impact of the Modi government. They stated that under Mr. Modi’s leadership, India has registered itself firmly on the global stage, and the world today acknowledges India’s rising stature. India has proven itself on every front, particularly in defense, where it now ranks among the top four military powers in the world.
They further stated that the country has given a befitting reply to its enemies through decisive actions such as Operation Balakot and Operation Sindoor, establishing a clear policy of zero tolerance toward terrorism.
Speaking on Jammu and Kashmir, they underlined that it was under the Modi regime that the Union Territory was fully integrated with India following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Since then, the scenario in Jammu and Kashmir has changed completely across every sector of development—be it train services or other mega-developmental projects, transparency, or the decisive crushing of terrorism and violence. “Today it is a New Kashmir, and the entire credit goes to the Modi regime,” they said.
The BJP had earlier described the Sewa Jyoti Yatra as more than an organizational exercise, calling it an opportunity to connect the spirit of public service with the people and inspire wider participation in building a stronger, developed, and self-reliant India. The program forms part of the larger month-long Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan that began around Prime Minister Modi’s birthday and includes blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, plantation activities, and other grassroots service initiatives across the Union Territory.
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