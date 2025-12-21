'BJP Is Solving Problems Created By Congress': PM Modi Slams Opposition In Assam

PM Modi In Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Assam on Sunday, performed the Bhoomi Pujan for the Ammonia-Urea Project of Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company Ltd in Namrup, Dibrugarh. Addressing a public rally, the PM praised the “double-engine government” and emphasized that farmers would play an essential role in the making of a Viksit Bharat.

Criticising the Opposition, he questioned why initiatives for the welfare of farmers were only undertaken after the BJP came to power. He added that during Congress’s rule, technology in the old factories had become outdated, and the government had paid little attention to it, which led to the shutdown of many units in Namrup.

PM said, "I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all of you and to all the farmer brothers and sisters of the country for this modern fertilizer plant. In the BJP's double-engine government, this partnership of industry and connectivity is fulfilling Assam's dreams and also giving our youth the courage to dream new dreams."

Emphasising the role of farmers, PM Modi stated, "In the development of Viksit Bharat, farmers will play a crucial role. With their interests in mind, our government is working tirelessly to support them. Among various agricultural welfare initiatives, it is essential to ensure a continuous supply of fertilizer to our farmers. This urea factory will fulfill that need. Approximately Rs 11,000 crore will be invested in this facility, which will produce 12 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizer annually."

As quoted by ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Just think, why is work for the welfare of farmers only happening after the BJP government came to power?... The technology in the old factories became outdated, and the Congress governments paid no attention to it. Many units of Namrup kept shutting down because of this... Congress never found a solution to this problem. They were nonchalant. Our double-engine government is solving those problems too that were created by the Congress... They did such a terrible job that even after 11 years of hard work, I still have a lot of work left to do... In 2014, only 225 lakh metric tonne of urea was produced nationwide... After the hard work of the last 10-11 years, this production has risen to around 306 lakh metric tonne."

PM Modi Pays Homage To Martyrs Of Assam Movement

PM Modi on Sunday paid homage to the martyrs of the historic Assam Movement at the Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Guwahati, marking a deeply emotional moment for the people of the state. He offered floral tributes and garlanded the bust of Khargeswar Talukdar, the first martyr of the six-year-long anti-foreigner agitation that began in 1979, remembering the sacrifices made to protect Assam’s identity, culture, and rights.

According to IANS, the Swahid Smarak Kshetra is dedicated to the 860 people who lost their lives during the Assam Movement.

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s visit, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the moment as deeply emotional, recalling what he termed the “dark days” in Assam’s history.

PM Modi Interacts With Students Aboard Brahmaputra Cruise

Prime Minister Modi also held an interaction with 25 students aboard the cruise vessel 'Charaideo' on the Brahmaputra River, marking a unique engagement during his two-day visit to the state.

(with agencies' inputs)