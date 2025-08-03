A major controversy has broken out in Bihar after BJP’s IT cell Chief Amit Malviya accused RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav of holding multiple Voter Identity Cards.

The BJP has alleged that this is a serious case of voter fraud, while Tejashwi has claimed that his name was wrongly removed from the new voter list released on August 1.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya said in a post on X, “I still can’t believe Tejashwi Yadav once compared himself to Steve Jobs, only to now be exposed holding multiple EPICs! From fake comparisons to fake voter IDs, the hypocrisy is staggering.”

Malviya also called the Opposition an ‘Alliance of Pappus’, mocking their leadership and unity.

The issue started when Tejashwi raised questions about the draft voter list released by the Election Commission.

Tejashwi claimed that his voter ID details had been changed without his knowledge, and his name was missing. He called it a conspiracy and asked how many other voters might be facing the same issue.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary joined the row, claiming that Tejashwi had two EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) numbers: RAB0456228 and RAB2916120.

According to Choudhary, Tejashwi was consistently voting under the EPIC number RAB0456228 from the Digha Assembly constituency in Patna.

To back his claims, Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary posted detailed records from past elections.

Choudhary mentioned: In the 2015 Assembly polls, Tejashwi voted from Booth 150, Serial No. 605, In 2020, it was Booth 160, Serial No. 511, In 2021 voter list revision, it was Booth 171, Serial No. 489, In January 2025 revision, Booth 171, Serial No. 481, and In August 1, 2025 revision, Booth 204, Serial No. 416.

Choudhary said that the second EPIC number, which Tejashwi recently referred to, was either fake or never officially issued.

“Where did this second EPIC number come from?’ he asked. ‘This is a serious matter and must be investigated. Is this an individual mistake or part of a bigger plan by the RJD?” he added.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) responded by saying it is possible that the second EPIC was never officially issued.