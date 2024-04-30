Dr. Farooq Abdullah, the President of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, led the party's election campaign in Central Shalteng and Eidgah Constituencies on Monday. Party President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and party's Srinagar candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, addressed the gatherings. In his address to the people, he stated that the J&K National Conference has joined forces with the INDIA bloc to protect the diversity, unity, and Constitution of the country.

Dr. Farooq lamented the lack of development in Srinagar, stating, "BJP's core ideology is that there should be no development in areas where Muslims are in the majority. It is as simple as this. Why is Srinagar lagging behind in development on all accounts? Despite being the nerve centre of the Kashmir region, the city is confronting a plethora of issues, including a rising unemployment graph."

He further remarked, "The promises made by BJP in the run-up to the August 2019 decisions are yet to see the light of the day. So much was said about Srinagar's smart city. Is our city smart enough to cope with torrential rains and traffic mess? What progress has been made on solid waste management? Where are the jobs for our youth? Why has there been no headway on health, educational, and recreational fronts? Where is the development that is being talked about?"