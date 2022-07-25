New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did not attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Droupadi Murmu here on Monday (July 25). This is not the first time that Nitish Kumar skipped such an important event. Earlier also, the Bihar Chief Minister skipped several functions where the invite came from BJP`s top brass. On July 17, he even missed a meeting of Chief Ministers called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while on Friday, he skipped dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, Droupadi Murmu took oath today as the 15th President of India. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath to her in the central hall of Parliament. The ceremony began with the arrival of the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind`s arrival in Parliament. Murmu delivered her first address shortly after taking an oath of the office of the President of India. Earlier in the day, Droupadi Murmu paid homage to the `Father of the Nation` Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and called on outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

She was then escorted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the Central Hall. Once Droupadi Murmu reached there, the National Anthem was played in the Central Hall, and then she took the oath of office in the presence of the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

Droupadi Murmu was officially declared as the 15th President of the country after the conclusion of the counting of votes on Thursday as she received 2,824 votes with a value of 6,76,803 while her opponent Yashwant Sinha could secure 1,877 votes with a value of 3,80,177. A total of 4,809 MPs and MLAs cast their votes in the polling that took place on July 18.

Reaching this office is not my personal achievement..: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said that her election to the top constitutional post proves that in India, the poor can not only dream but also fulfil those aspirations. In her address, after Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered to her the oath as the 15th President of India, she thanked all MPs and MLAs for electing her.

President Droupadi Murmu said, "I have been elected during an important time when the country is marking 75 years of Independence," adding "Reaching this office is not my personal achievement but that of all the poor people in the country."

Murmu said, "My election is proof of the fact that in India, the poor can dream and also fulfil those dreams," adding "It is the power of India's democracy that a girl born in a poor tribal home could reach the topmost constitutional post."

