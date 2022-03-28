BJP Karnataka MLA seeks ban on Madrasas, says govt-run schools are enough

New Delhi: Alleging that the centres teach matters and lessons related to ‘anti-national activities, Karnataka BJP legislator and Chief Minister's political secretary M P Renukacharya on Monday urged the state government to ban madrasas.

"At madrasas, they don't teach about our visionaries, the leaders who have made sacrifices for the country. They only teach about Islamic (studies) there...," Renukacharya said.

The BJP leader also questioned the need for madrasas in the presence of government-run basic schools that impart modern education as well as good values to children

Addressing the media, the Honnali MLA alleged that matters that reflect on anti-national activities are taught at madrasas which will have an 'adverse impact' on the minds of innocent children.

"I demand that madrasas should be banned...Don't we have schools run by the government, where lessons are taught? We do...," he said, adding that if madrasas teach about visionaries and the leaders who have made sacrifices for the country, he would welcome them.

The leader also targeted the previous Congress regime led by Siddaramaiah for favouring Madrasas.

Renukacharya also accused the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of releasing funds to madrasas, while they didn't have money for Hindu religious institutions and mutts.

