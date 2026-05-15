BJP Kashmir unit stages protest, demands ban on sale and purchase of liquor in Kashmir Valley

The Bharatiya Janata Party Kashmir unit staged a major protest march in Srinagar, demanding a complete ban on the sale and purchase of liquor across the Kashmir Valley. The march commenced from Ram Munshibagh in the Sonwar area and proceeded towards Gupkar Road, targeting the residence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Police intercepted and foiled the march before the demonstrators could reach the Chief Minister's residence, detaining several party leaders and workers.

BJP leaders, including spokesperson Altaf Thakur, accused the National Conference government of prioritising "revenue over morality" and trying to "drown the local youth in liquor". The party issued a warning that they would physically lock down liquor stores if the administration did not shut them down.

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Also Read: Omar Abdullah rejects claims of encouraging alcohol consumption amid ban debate

Protesters asserted that the opening and operating of wine shops directly assault the cultural, social, and spiritual ethos of Kashmir, a region historically known as a land of Sufis and saints. The BJP argued that tourists travel to Kashmir to enjoy its natural beauty, hospitality, and unique culture, rather than for alcohol consumption.

This protest intensifies an ongoing political battle in Jammu and Kashmir regarding the regional liquor policy. Other political outfits, such as the People's Democratic Party (PDP), religious bodies, and tourist traders, have similarly pushed for full prohibition through assembly bills and signature campaigns, and religious decrees.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and NC representatives have defended their stance, clarifying that no new liquor licenses are being issued and highlighting the economic realities and multi-stakeholder considerations of a tourist-driven economy.

Omar Abdullah rejects claims of encouraging alcohol consumption

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said his remarks on alcohol consumption were “distorted” and “twisted” by political opponents.

He also claimed that his comments were taken out of context, particularly during brief roadside interactions with the media, where longer explanations were allegedly misrepresented.

The CM denied allegations that his government was opening new liquor shops or encouraging local youth to consume alcohol.

He clarified that existing liquor outlets are intended for people whose religion permits alcohol consumption and for tourists, not for local residents. He also emphasised that no one is being “forced” to drink alcohol, describing it as a matter of personal choice.

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