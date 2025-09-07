BJP Launches Two-Week ‘Seva Pakhwada’ To Mark PM Modi’s Birthday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to organize a over two-week-long "seva pakhwada", from September 17 to October 2, to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday.

The commencement and conclusion of the pakhwada mark the birthday of PM Modi on one side and the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi on the other (October 2).

BJP's Yuva Morcha (youth wing) is also set to organise 'Namo Yuva run' across 75 cities with more than 10 thousand participants in each rally.

"From September 17 to October 2, from Prime Minister's birthday till Gandhiji's birthday, for 15 days, the country and the BJP organises a seva pakhwada," the union minister said in a press conference here.

"In 11 years, PM Modi has given a lot to the nation through his work, and thoughts. Today the nation is going forward, developing and a new India is being constructed.

PM Modi had told the country from Red Fort, that when the country was fighting for independence, motherland was asking for sacrifice then the youth did not hesitate to give their lives. They went to the noose and fulfilled their duty," Mandaviya added.

Speaking about 'Namo Yuva run,' the union minister mentioned that lakhs of people have registered through the 'MyBharat' platform to participate in the run which will be organized across 75 cities, giving a message of de-addiction and working towards a 'Viksit Bharat' for the youth.

"Through this run, the youth will be connected to the soil. The youth will remember the duty done by PM Modi in the last 11 years. To prove the vision of Viksit Bharat it is important to have proper fitness, so that is why Fit India's message will also be given. Swadeshi's (local) message will also be given," the union minister mentioned.

The union minister also praised the 'next generation' Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform which will be implemented on September 22.

Calling it a 'diwali gift' by PM Modi to the people, he said, "In the last few days, a big gift has been given to the nation. What is seen as good governance? Before 2014, before Modi became Prime Minister, there were a lot of taxes, VAT, excise, there were around 18 types of taxes. In the form of 'One Nation One Tax', Modi simplified the taxes and reduced taxes too."

District-level workshops will be conducted between 6th and 10th September, while Mandal-level workshops will be organised between 11th and 13th September.

The programmes to be observed from September 17 to October 2 are as - September 17 (First Phase): Blood donation camps across 1000 districts of the country, September 18 to October 2 (Second Phase) - Blood donation camps at every Mandal, September 18 to October 2 - Massive cleanliness drives at schools, hospitals, railway stations, bus stands, Namghars, temples, parks, riversides, and historical places.

The Painting Competition on Viksit Bharat will be organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, to engage maximum participation from students and thereby link the youth with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Viksit Bharat 2047." The themes shall include "Viksit Bharat," "Atmanirbhar Bharat," and "Digital India."