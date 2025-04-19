BJP Launches Waqf Reform Public Awareness Campaign To Explain Benefits Of Amendment Act

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have launched a Waqf Reform Public Awareness Campaign to spread awareness among the Muslims and explain the benefits of the Waqf Amendment within the community.

According to Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad, the Waqf Amendment Act is a positive step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. He stated that the Waqf Act is very wonderful for which an awareness campaign has been launched adding that the main agenda of the Modi government is the development of the common Muslims and everyone is working towards it.

"An awareness campaign is being run for the Waqf Amendment Act. Today, the Modi government has taken a positive initiative to take the Muslim community forward, which is very wonderful. The development of common Muslims has always been the agenda of the Modi government and we are working on the same agenda. After the Waqf Act came into force, we will remove all the mismanagement of illegal occupation of Waqf property and illegal earnings", Danish Azad told ANI.

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi on Saturday said that the opposition has constantly spread rumours about the Waqf Amendment Act for which the Bharatiya Janata Party has launched an awareness campaign. The major objective of the campaign is to clarify the rumours and explain how the Waqf Act is for the benefit of the Muslim community.

"The opposition has been constantly spreading rumours about the Waqf Amendment Act and at such a time, the Bharatiya Janata Party has accepted its responsibility and will work to clarify the rumours being spread about the Waqf. The BJP is running a mass awareness campaign on a large scale to show how this law is against the heat of society, Muslims and Muslim women", he told ANI.

Ever since the Waqf Amendment Bill was passed in the parliament and became a law, there have been widespread protests all across the country, which even resulted in violence in West Bengal.