BJP leader Baban Ghosh serves 251 Brahmins on demise of PM Narendra Modi's mother 

West Bengal BJP leader Baban Ghosh has served 251 Brahmins with food, clothes, fruits, milk, Geeta, Janeu, and other essential items on demise of PM Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben Modi

In addition to Brahmin service, Baban Ghosh wished for the progress and development of the country as well as the strength of the Modi government by offering milk to Godess Ganges.

Baban Ghosh said: "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Honorable Shri Narendra Modi ji's respected mother. In Haridwar, we also prayed for the peace of her soul. May our Prime Minister's confidence and morale remain unshaken. In these difficult times, may he find courage, and may the blessings of our Hindu deities continue to be upon him."

At the same time, as a conscientious leader of the Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party and as public well-wishers, we prayed to Ganga Maiya for all West Bengal residents, people of all castes and religions who belong to Bengal, that the atmosphere of fear prevailing among the public in Bengal, he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is determined to fight the battle democratically, and we will all fight together against this type of injustice and tyranny.

Durga Mata resides on the land of Bengal, which is a symbol of the fact that there is always an end to evil. May peace and prosperity prevail in the land of Bengal. May the coming days be pleasant and our dream of a golden Bengal come true. With this wish, we bowed down to Ganga Maiya.