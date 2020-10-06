हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir terrorism

BJP leader attacked, PSO injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal; terrorist killed in retaliation

BJP leader attacked, PSO injured in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Ganderbal; terrorist killed in retaliation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ghulam Qadir was attacked on Tuesday by unidentified terrorists in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. However timely retaliation of his personal security officials (PSO) saved his life.

A terrorist was killed in a crossfire and a PSO injured, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Qadir is the Ganderbal district vice president of the BJP.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, "Terrorist fired upon one BJP worker at Nunar Ganderbal. He is safe, however, his one PSO was injured in this incident. One unidentified terrorist got killed in PSOs retaliation."

IGP Kashmir also confirmed the attack on BJP worker and appreciated the timely action of the PSOs. The whole area has been cordoned and searches launched to nab more associates of the killed terrorist. 

Tags:
Jammu and Kashmir terrorismTerrorismBJP
Festive events only outside COVID-19 containment zones: Health Ministry guidelines for festivals
