PATNA: Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh has taken a swipe at RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav a day after his party joined hands with Janata Dal-United Nitish Kumar for forming a new government in Bihar. Singh took to Twitter and tweeted, “The snake has entered your home."

The BJP leader also shared a 2017 tweet by Lalu Yadav in which he mentioned that Nitish Kumar sheds skin in the same manner as a snake does.

"Nitish Kumar has a new skin every two years, any doubt?" the RJD founder had tweeted shortly after Kumar parted ways with his party in 2017 and joined hands with the BJP.

It is to be noted that Nitish has ditched the BJP for a second time and joined hands with Lalu-led RJD to form a new Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar.

The BJP has accused Nitish Kumar of "insulting and betraying" people's mandate while blaming his prime ministerial ambition for the JD(U)'s decision to walk out of the NDA and joining hands with the RJD-led opposition.

BJP noted that he had snapped ties with the RJD in 2017 over allegations of corruption against its leader Tejashwi Yadav and asked how he will justify the alliance with the party again.

They also threw the jibe "Paltu Ram" (one who keeps changing sides), first used by Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav for Kumar, at the Janata Dal (United) leader and rejected claims that their party was undermining him.

RCP Singh, once a close aide of Kumar and now out of favour, also accused the chief minister of betraying the mandate of the 2020 assembly polls in the favour of the BJP-led NDA.

Giriraj Singh, a Union Minister, said that the BJP had acknowledged him as a chief ministerial candidate first in 1996 when it was a much bigger party. The BJP accepted him as chief minister again after the 2020 assembly polls even though its tally was bigger than the JD(U)'s, several BJP leaders noted.

He is making all kinds of excuses about his so-called problems with the BJP, Singh said, adding that as the chief minister Kumar had no reason to be upset.

He had prime ministerial ambition in 2013 and found a reason to separate with the BJP, and the same desire has gotten hold of him again, Singh said and mocked him as "Paltu Ram", noting that Tejashwi Yadav had used the term for him in 2017.

Bihar BJP MP Vivek Thakur described Kumar's decision to part ways with the BJP as "good riddance" and asserted that the most deprived sections of society in the state have faith in Modi and wanted his party to get out of the alliance with the JD(U).

A web series "Paltu Ram in part one, part two and part three" should be made on Kumar, Thakur said in a swipe at him and added that he nursed prime ministerial ambitions. There is no vacancy for the post of prime minister and India has also got a very good President and vice president, he said.

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as Bihar`s chief minister again on Wednesday afternoon after having announced a new "Grand Alliance" which includes Tejashwi Yadav`s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other Opposition parties.

Tejashwi Yadav is also likely to take oath as Deputy Chief Minister. Seven parties including 164 MLAs along with independent MLA in our Mahagathbandhan, says Nitish Kumar at a joint presser with RJD`s Tejashwi Yadav after meeting Bihar Governor.