BJP Leader Gopal Khemka Shot Dead Outside Patna Home, Police Probe Underway

New Delhi: In a shocking incident late Friday night, BJP leader and prominent businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead near his residence in Patna. The incident occurred around 11 PM in the Gandhi Maidan police station area, near Hotel Panache, officials confirmed.

According to an NDTV report, Khemka was returning to his home at the Twin Tower apartment complex, located adjacent to the hotel, when unidentified assailants opened fire. He died on the spot. According to police sources, one bullet and a shell casing were recovered from the scene.

“On the night of July 4, around 11 PM, we received information from the Gandhi Maidan South area that businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead. As soon as the information was received, police reached the hospital and the crime scene. The area has been cordoned off, and an investigation is underway. CCTV footage is being examined. Further action will be taken,” said City SP (Central) Diksha, as per the NDTV report.

The motive behind the murder remains unclear at this time. Police have launched a probe and are scanning surveillance footage from nearby areas for leads.

Khemka, known for his business ventures and affiliation with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had earlier suffered a personal tragedy when his son, Gunjan Khemka, was also shot dead three years ago in a separate incident.

The killing has triggered political outrage. Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav (Rajesh Ranjan), who arrived at the scene soon after the incident, condemned the murder and criticised the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government for deteriorating law and order.

In a strongly worded post on social media platform X, Mr Yadav wrote: "Bihar has become a sanctuary for criminals! Nitish ji, please spare Bihar."

He added that had strict action been taken after the murder of Khemka’s son, this tragedy might have been prevented.

More details are awaited as the investigation continues.