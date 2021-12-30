हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil tests positive for COVID-19

This comes two days after his daughters' wedding, which was attended by Maharashtra Governer Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: BJP leader Harsh Vardhan Patil tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday (December 30).

The leader took to Twitter to announce the update. "From a safety standpoint, I tested positive for coronavirus. I request everyone who comes in contact with me to test their corona and take care," he wrote.

This comes two days after his daughters' wedding, which was attended by Maharashtra Governer Bhagat Singh Koshyari among many key politicians.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19BJPHarsh Vardhan Patil
Next
Story

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 180 vacancies on upsc.gov.in, details here

Must Watch

PT13M43S

Exclusive: Indecent remarks against Father of the Nation will not be tolerated, says Bhupesh Baghel