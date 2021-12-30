BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: BJP leader Harsh Vardhan Patil tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday (December 30).

The leader took to Twitter to announce the update. "From a safety standpoint, I tested positive for coronavirus. I request everyone who comes in contact with me to test their corona and take care," he wrote.

सुरक्षेच्या दृष्टिकोनातून कोरोना चाचणी केली असता ती टेस्ट पॉझिटिव्ह आली आहे. माझ्या संपर्कात आलेल्या सर्वांनी आपली कोरोना टेस्ट करून घ्यावी व काळजी घ्यावी ही विनंती. — Harshvardhan Patil (@Harshvardhanji) December 30, 2021

This comes two days after his daughters' wedding, which was attended by Maharashtra Governer Bhagat Singh Koshyari among many key politicians.

