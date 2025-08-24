BJP Leader KS Duggal Files Police Complaint Against Tejashwi Yadav Over 'Vote Thief' Remark On PM Modi

BJP leader KS Duggal has filed a police complaint against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav after a social media post from the RJD referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “vote thief.”

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Duggal condemned the remark, calling it “unfortunate and cowardly.” He said the comment was not only an insult to the Prime Minister but also a disrespect to the people of Bihar.

“RJD has done a very unfortunate and cowardly thing. Yesterday, they posted on their Twitter handle, ‘Look who has come to Gaya, a vote thief.’ It is very unfortunate to use such words for a hardworking Prime Minister. By doing so, RJD has insulted not just the PM but also Bihar and its people,” Duggal said.

He alleged that the RJD is frustrated by its declining public support and is depending on such language out of desperation. Duggal also urged authorities to take strict action in the matter.

The complaint has been filed at Govindpuri police station.

“They are 100 per cent losing the elections, which is why they are saying all sorts of things. They have lost their minds. They should get their minds checked... As citizens of the country, we have filed a complaint at the Govindpuri police station, as I am a voter of Govindpuri. They have taken my complaint... I request that whatever action can be taken in this matter should be taken,” he added.

Earlier, Milind Ramji Narote, a BJP MLA from Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, had also filed a complaint against Tejashwi Yadav.

According to the FIR copy, the alleged objectionable posts were made against Prime Minister Modi's visit to Gaya Ji district of Bihar on Friday, where he had inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 13,000 crores for the state.

Prime Minister Modi flagged off two trains, the Amrit Bharat Express between Gaya and Delhi, which will enhance passenger convenience with modern facilities, comfort, and safety, and the Buddhist Circuit Train between Vaishali and Koderma.

Meanwhile, following an FIR against him over an 'objectionable' post on PM Modi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav affirmed that he is "not scared" of any FIR.

He asked if saying the word "jumla" has become a crime and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fearing the truth.

Speaking to reporters in Katihar, Yadav said, "Who is scared of an FIR? Saying the word 'jumla' has also become a crime... They fear the truth... We are not scared of any FIR and we speak the truth..."

