/BJP Leader Ravneet Singh Bittu’s cavalcade allegedly attacked on way to Pathankot, office claims

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu’s cavalcade was allegedly attacked while he was travelling to Pathankot to attend a BJP Yatra being launched by BJP National President Nitin Nabin, according to Bittu’s office.
His office said Bittu’s security team reportedly apprehended three people allegedly linked to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), reported news agency ANI.
The former Union Minister’s office has held the Punjab Chief Minister and Punjab DGP responsible for his safety and security, saying they would be accountable if anything happened to Bittu.
Bittu’s office described the incident as a serious threat to democracy and the safety of political leaders.
BJP leader & former Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu was on his way to Pathankot to attend the BJP Yatra, which will be launched today by BJP National President Nitin Nabin, when his cavalcade was attacked, says Ravneet Bittu's office.— ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026
According to the former Union Minister's…
BJP has called on the Punjab Government to immediately investigate the alleged attack and ensure the safety of political workers and leaders.
The claims were made by Bittu’s office; further details about the alleged attack and the identities or affiliations of those detained were not immediately available.
Bittu further alleged that a local MLA, Sherry, had sent the three individuals to stop him from participating in the yatra.
“Such incidents are a grave threat to democracy and the safety of political leaders,” Bittu said.
BJP National President Nitin Nabin is scheduled to flag off the ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’ from Pathankot on Friday. The yatra will cover 4,000 kilometres across all 117 Assembly constituencies before concluding in Jalandhar on September 30, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a rally.
Nabin said the BJP is launching the campaign against drug abuse in Punjab, alleging that the state’s youth have been pushed towards addiction. He said the party would undertake the campaign alongside families affected by drug abuse.
Speaking to ANI, Nabin said he believed Punjab’s youth, who come from farming families and a rich cultural and industrial background, had been pushed into addiction and left directionless.
He also alleged that political parties in Punjab had used the drug issue to gain political power and, after coming to office, allowed the drug trade to flourish under political patronage.
“The Bharatiya Janata Party is now launching a movement against this,” Nabin said, referring to the campaign being organised by the Punjab BJP following the nationwide mass movement against drugs initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 2.
Nabin said the party would travel across Punjab with families who have lost loved ones to drug abuse and understand the pain caused by the menace.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.