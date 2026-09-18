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  • /BJP Leader Ravneet Singh Bittu’s cavalcade allegedly attacked on way to Pathankot, office claims

BJP Leader Ravneet Singh Bittu’s cavalcade allegedly attacked on way to Pathankot, office claims

Bittu’s office described the incident as a serious threat to democracy and the safety of political leaders.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 11:54 AM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 11:58 AM IST
BJP Leader Ravneet Singh Bittu’s cavalcade allegedly attacked on way to Pathankot, office claims
Image Credit: IANS

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BJP Leader Ravneet Singh Bittu’s cavalcade allegedly attacked on way to Pathankot, office claims
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