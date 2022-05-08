New Delhi: Lashing out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for indulging in communal politics around the Gyanvapi mosque case, senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said that the saffron party is attempting to find an Ayodhya issue to sell its agenda.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Congress leader said, "The matter is in court but I will say that BJP`s condition is like a wingless bird after Ayodhya`s verdict as they can`t fight politics on jobs, inflation and ‘Achhe din.’

“They are looking for another Ayodhya issue so that they can politicise."It is a BJP`s failed attempt to polarise the Gyanvapi case,” he added.

Adding that all the tourists who visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi also go to Gyanvapi masjid, Tiwari said that the BJP is trying a failed attempt to polarise this issue for political gains.

What is Gyanvapi Masjid controversy?

The controversy erupted when a survey suggested that several deities, including Shringar Gauri, located in Varanasi`s Kashi Vishwanath temple premises and the Gyanvapi Masjid complex. Soon after the report, several religious groups started protesting against the mosque.

Later, a Court-appointed official and a team of lawyers conducted an inspection at Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi on Friday in connection with a plea seeking access to a Hindu temple behind it.

Ayodya Ram Janmabhoomi case

In the Ayodhya case, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had in November 2019 unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.

The top court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of a mosque following consultation between the Centre and the state government.

On August 5, 2020, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

(With inputs from ANI)