BJP minister Nitesh Rane sentenced to 1-month jail in mud-pouring case
This case, involving the hurling of mud at an NHAI engineer, had captured everyone's attention due to its unique form of protest and allegations of physical assault; and now, following years of legal proceedings, finally...
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A Maharashtra court on Monday convicted BJP minister Nitesh Rane and sentenced him to one month in jail in connection with a 2019 incident in which he allegedly poured mud on an NHAI engineer. The case had drawn attention for the unusual protest and assault allegations, after years of legal proceedings in the matter finally.
(This is a developing story.)
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