Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3041570https://zeenews.india.com/india/bjp-minister-nitesh-rane-sentenced-to-1-month-jail-in-mud-pouring-case-3041570.html
NewsIndiaBJP minister Nitesh Rane sentenced to 1-month jail in mud-pouring case
NITESH RANE

BJP minister Nitesh Rane sentenced to 1-month jail in mud-pouring case

This case, involving the hurling of mud at an NHAI engineer, had captured everyone's attention due to its unique form of protest and allegations of physical assault; and now, following years of legal proceedings, finally...

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 10:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BJP minister Nitesh Rane sentenced to 1-month jail in mud-pouring caseBJP minister Nitesh Rane. (File Photo: IANS)

A Maharashtra court on Monday convicted BJP minister Nitesh Rane and sentenced him to one month in jail in connection with a 2019 incident in which he allegedly poured mud on an NHAI engineer. The case had drawn attention for the unusual protest and assault allegations, after years of legal proceedings in the matter finally.

 

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

 

(This is a developing story.)

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

asteroid flyby 2026
NASA tracks two airplane-sized asteroids passing Earth today, April 27
Virat Kohli
7 players to watch out for during DC vs RCB IPL 2026 clash: Rahul to Virat
Prime Movr
Innovations in laser power transmission developed in Jammu and Kashmir region
Technology
Next 5 years will shape robotics future: WEF warns of diverging global paths
India gold consumption
Investment share in India’s gold consumption see huge 42% jump in CY25
Mumbai news
Biryani, watermelon turn deadly? Four of family die, food poisoning suspected
2026 West Bengal Elections
PM Modi's 5 vows to Bengal: Reopening mills, job revolution - See full list
Technology
AI-led small and medium business platforms see growth push
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2: Advance bookings now open with a special preview
Most haunted beach of India
Most haunted beach of India: Not in Tamil Nadu, Kerala or Goa